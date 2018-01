Troye Sivan will be visiting B96 on Thursday, February 8th, for a performance and meet-and-greet with fans!

Want to attend? Win tickets during Two Ticket Tuesday on January 29th!

Listen to Win During THESE Times:

9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm.

Contest Rules: