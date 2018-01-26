Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Whoopsie! Vanity Fair had a photoshop fail leaving Oprah with three hands and Reese Witherspoon with three legs in their famous Hollywood issue.
Comments
Showbiz ShellyShowbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on...More from Showbiz Shelly