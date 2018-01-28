Photo: Markus Pritzi

Dua Lipa is the IT girl right now! She’s hot, witty, got style and knows how to make some good dance music! Her ‘New Rules’ is not only #1 in Chicago this week but around the world as well.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. My My My – Troye Sivan

19. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran

18. Let You Down – NF

17. Young Dumb & Broke -Khalid

16. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

15. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

14. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

12. End Game – Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

11. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

10. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

9. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

8. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

7. Havana – Camila Cabello

6. Wolves – Selena Gomes, Marshmello

5. How Long – Charlie Puth

4. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

3. Rockstar – Post Malone

2. Bad At Love – Halsey