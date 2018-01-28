Dua Lipa is the IT girl right now! She’s hot, witty, got style and knows how to make some good dance music! Her ‘New Rules’ is not only #1 in Chicago this week but around the world as well.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. My My My – Troye Sivan
19. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran
18. Let You Down – NF
17. Young Dumb & Broke -Khalid
16. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
15. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
14. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
12. End Game – Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift
11. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
10. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
9. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
8. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
7. Havana – Camila Cabello
6. Wolves – Selena Gomes, Marshmello
5. How Long – Charlie Puth
4. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
3. Rockstar – Post Malone
2. Bad At Love – Halsey
- New Rules – Due Lipa