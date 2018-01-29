Move more, move better, move forever.

There’s a revolution going on in kids’ sport.

Research shows there’s a right way and a right time to develop the fundamental movement skills and fundamental sport skills that benefit kids for their whole lives.

Just as important is that by making the process fun for kids, they will stay active and have greater chances to become top-level athletes.

Because kids who have fun being active are more likely to stay active for life.

