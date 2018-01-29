Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Baratz-USA TODAY

The 2018 Grammy awards went down last night!

Sure everyone is ‘honored’ to be nominated…but you know you want to see who took home the trophy!

Check out the list here:

2018 Grammy Winners

Record of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Best Pop Vocal Album: “÷” — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album: “3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk

Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like” —Bruno Mars

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy” — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Best Rap Performance: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: “DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado” — Shakira

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “24K Magic”- Bruno Mars

Best Music Video: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

A good night to be Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar right? Ha ha

Congrats to all the winners