The 2018 Grammy awards went down last night!
Sure everyone is ‘honored’ to be nominated…but you know you want to see who took home the trophy!
Check out the list here:
2018 Grammy Winners
Record of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
Best Pop Vocal Album: “÷” — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance/Electronic Album: “3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk
Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like” —Bruno Mars
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy” — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Best Rap Performance: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album: “DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado” — Shakira
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “24K Magic”- Bruno Mars
Best Music Video: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
A good night to be Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar right? Ha ha
Congrats to all the winners