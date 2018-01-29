Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

A new hip-hop documentary series is headed to Netflix.

Rapture is the name of the upcoming show that “dives into the artists’ lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd,” according to a press statement.

Related: Mike WiLL Made-It: Rae Sremmurd’s Next Release Will Be Triple Album



Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze are among the artists featured on the show.

“Way back, when hip hop culture was in its gestational phase, the powerful message therein didn’t go much further than the five boroughs of New York City. Today, rap music is the heartbeat of Mother Earth, and Netflix is the embodiment of the eyes from which she sees,” said Sacha Jenkins of Mass Appeal, which is producing the doc. “It is a great honor for Mass Appeal to work with Netflix to produce our new series Rapture. We’ve been telling hip hop stories since ’96, and as natives we feel it is our duty to do the movement justice.”

Two of the rappers featured on Rapture made appearances at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards last night: Logic performed his hit, “1-800-275-8255,” while Rapsody was up for three awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

The eight-part series debuts on March 30. Watch a trailer for the show below.