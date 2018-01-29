12/13/2017 - File photo dated 14/06/2007 of a cigarette burning on an ashtray. Scotland's most senior midwife Mary Ross-Davie has called for every baby to be born free from the effects of smoke following figures showing smoking in pregnancy has fallen to the lowest level on record. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
J Niice was talking to Midday jock Nikki and she’s having problems with her neighbors smoking! What can she do to prevent the smoke from getting in her apartment??
Comments
J NiiceMore from J Niice