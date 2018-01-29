By Rebecca Ortiz
NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Lady Gaga appears on the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Pink, Logic – so many great performances from the 2018 Grammys last night! See them all below:

Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”:

Lady Gaga “Joanne” &  “A Million Reasons”:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee “Despacito”:

Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255”:

Miley Cyrus and Elton John “Tiny Dancer”:

DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”:

Sam Smith “Pray”:

Pink “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”:

Kesha “Praying”:

Which was your fave?

 

 

