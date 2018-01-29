(180112) -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Two workers hug in front of a piece of artwork at the media preview of FOG Design + Art Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 11, 2018. The FOG Design + Art Fair is held from Jan. 11 to 14 at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. The fair assembles 45 leading international galleries, showcasing contemporary design and art works in multiple forms and dimensions. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling) (djj) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)