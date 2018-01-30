By Nikki
Chicago skyline as seen Grant Park Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

For the second year in a row, Chicago ranks #1 in the WORLD as city that has it all! Between cost of living compared to other big cities, restaurants, culture, events…Chicago is MY kinda town!

Read the full story HERE.

Here’s the official top 10 list:

1. Chicago

2. Porto

3. New York

4. Melbourne

5. London

6. Madrid

7. Manchester

8. Lisbon

9. Philadelphia

10. Barcelona

