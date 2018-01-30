By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under:Superbowl, chris pratt

Chris Pratt went shirtless in his new Super Bowl ad for Michelob ULTRA.

The one-minute ad, titled “The Perfect Fit” follows Pratt’s journey as he prepared for the role of the lifetime in the beer commercial.

He’s working on his chiseled bod and practicing different ways to seductively drink his beer.

Needless to say, the ad made us want to grab a Michelob ULTRA and a Chris Pratt.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live