Chris Pratt went shirtless in his new Super Bowl ad for Michelob ULTRA.

The one-minute ad, titled “The Perfect Fit” follows Pratt’s journey as he prepared for the role of the lifetime in the beer commercial.

He’s working on his chiseled bod and practicing different ways to seductively drink his beer.

Needless to say, the ad made us want to grab a Michelob ULTRA and a Chris Pratt.