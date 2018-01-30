Filed Under:cereal, Pizza
‘Scuse me Special K, move it on over Cheerios, comin’ through Trix.

Next time you’re whipping up some breakfast, may we interest you in some pizza instead?

The Daily Meal just reported something they might regret really soon: pizza is healthier for breakfast than cereal.

According to their report any type of pizza — cold pizza, microwaved pizza, store-bought pizza — is better than cereal that’s loaded with sugar!

In addition, pizza has protein, carbs, and sometimes even veggies.

A nutritionist even said both meals have the same amount of calories, but the pizza will keep you fuller longer.

There you have it — the go-ahead to eat pizza for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

2018 is shaping up to be a great year!

 

