ID 30418993 © MinervaStudio | Dreamstime.com

Don’t be this person!

Restaurant reservation app Resy examined 25 cities to see which ones stayed true to their reservations and which ones were most likely to flake.

Couples in Minneapolis were the most likely to show up for their reservation, with a no-show rate of only 1.5% .

Boston, Portland, Charlotte and Philadelphia were also reliable in terms of showing up.

Then there’s Detroit…. they had a 15.2% no-show rate!

Other cities that ghosted on their dinner plans include Orlando, Miami and San Diego.

Chicago also falls into the latter category. (Seeing how flakey people on dating apps are in Chicago, this isn’t super surprising!)

Moral of the story: if you make a reservation, make sure you actually go! If not, head to the app and hit “cancel” or simply call and allow someone else to score a last minute reservation!

Restaurants hate nothing more than flakey patrons who cost them business!