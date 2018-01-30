17 November - West Hollywood, Ca - Mark Salling. Arrivals for the Viper Room Re-Launch Party held at The Viper Room. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Former Glee actor Mark Salling has died, according to TMZ.

The actor’s body was found near his home at the Los Angeles river in Sunland.

Salling played Puck on the hit show.

He was arrested in back in December of 2015 and plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

His sentencing was set for March; he was expected to serve four to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that he possessed more than 50,000 images of underage children on his computer.

The manner of death has not been revealed.

He was 35.