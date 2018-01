When we recycle, we give garbage another life.

Today, curbside recycling programs exist in 63% of American communities— making it more possible than ever to give new life to the products we use.

Even so, only about a third of the 1,600 pounds of garbage every American generates each year gets recycled or composted.

Don’t let littler linger in landfills when it still has more to give! B96 Cares!