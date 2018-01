Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Man of the Woods is out Friday. And yes, this is how cold it is in Minnesota right now 😉https://t.co/L9yGfZpcbg pic.twitter.com/Zo8ICyQ0g3 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 31, 2018

JT is in the woods of course. Wrapped in a blanket, breathing in that cold Minnesota air for his 37th birthday today. No big baller party for him this year though. He needs proper rest and practice for his Superbowl performance on Sunday & ‘Man Of The Woods’ album release Friday.