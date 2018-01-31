Lolo Jones arrives at The 2016 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
Do you kiss and tell?
Lolo Jones has no shame! Jones puts Blake Griffin on blast, saying he was a bad kisser after a sports fans asked if she had a “thing” for Blake. At least she was honest!
Comments
Showbiz ShellyShowbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on...More from Showbiz Shelly