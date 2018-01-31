By Showbiz Shelly
Do you kiss and tell?

Lolo Jones has no shame! Jones puts Blake Griffin on blast, saying he was a bad kisser after a sports fans asked if she had a “thing” for Blake. At least she was honest!

