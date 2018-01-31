By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Chicago, Entertainment, news, Report, rumors, Taylor Swift
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Taylor Swift fans are going in!

The radio personality who lost a sexual harassment lawsuit with Taylor Swift has finally landed a new gig after changing his name. However, Swifties are saying get him outta here! They’re trying to find the manager of the company to get the guy fired.

Will they keep him or will Swifties get justice?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live