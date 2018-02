Crystal Meth Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other, so they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from addiction to crystal meth.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop using.

Their primary purpose is to help people lead a sober life and to carry the message of recovery to the crystal meth addict who still suffers.

For more info, call 855-METH-FRE.