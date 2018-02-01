Chef, author and creator of the popular food blog Domesticate-Me.com, Serena Wolf was in the Entercom Culinary Kitchen with Showbiz Shelly, sharing her tips on how to make healthier versions of your favorite foods.

Now you can enter to win a copy of her book “The Dude Diet: Clean(ish) Food for People Who Like to Eat Dirty!”

The Dude Diet includes 125 outrageously delicious yet deceptively healthy recipes for dudes (and the people who love them), accompanied by beautiful full-color photography.

ABOUT “THE DUDE DIET”

Dudes. So well-intentioned when it comes to healthy eating, even as they fail epically in execution–inhaling a “green salad” topped with chicken fingers and a vat of ranch dressing or ordering an Italian sub on a low-carb wrap (that makes it healthy, right?).

Enter Serena Wolf, After moving in with her boyfriend and becoming privy to his disturbing eating habits and nutritional confusion, Serena grew increasingly concerned about the dude’s long-term health (and waistline). As a labor of love, she put her chef skills to work creating slimmed down versions of his favorite foods and posting them on her blog Domesticate ME!, where she received an overwhelming response from men and women alike. Now, in The Dude Diet, Serena shares more than 125 drool-worthy recipes that prove that meals made with nutrient-dense whole foods can elicit the same extreme excitement and satisfaction associated with deep dish pizza or Chinese take-out. Better still, each recipe is 100% idiotproof and requires only easily accessible ingredients and kitchen tools, so that even the most culinarily challenged dudes will be able to pull them off.

With chapters like Badass Breakfasts, Game Day Eats, On the Grill, Serious Salads, and Take Out Favorites, The Dude Diet will arm dudes (and those who love them) with the knowledge and recipes they need to lead healthier, happier lives–flattened beer bellies, fewer meat sweats, and increased energy levels are just a few of the welcome side effects. Boldly going where no cookbook has gone before, The Dude Diet empowers the dude in all of us to have our cake and eat it too. And by cake, we mean buffalo chicken.

The Dude Diet: Clean(ish) Food For People Who Like to Eat Dirty is now available online and wherever books are sold.

Find out more about Serena by visiting domesticate-me.com or following her on Instagram @serenagwolf