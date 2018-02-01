11/16/2017 - File photo dated 03/07/15 of Rapper Drake who stopped a performance in the middle of a track to come to the defence of his female fans who, he said, were being groped in the crowd. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
Every day this week Drake’s “God’s Plan” gets closer to the top! See where he landed in the 9 Most Wanted below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/01/18:
9- Macklemore and Kesha “Good Old Days”
8- Bruno Mars / Cardi B “Finesse”
7- Bebe Rexha / Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
6- Khalid “Young Dumb and Broke”
5- Dua Lipa “New Rules”
4- Halsey “Bad at Love”
3- Drake “God’s Plan”
2- Taylor Swift /Ed Sheeran “End Game”
1- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”
Comments
Rebecca Ortiz