By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under:Charlie Puth, Chicago, dua lipa, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Flo Rida, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, NF, Post Malone, Top 8 at 8
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 1: Justin Timberlake speaks to the media at the press conference for the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime show at the Hilton Minneapolis on February 1, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Oooooh with “Man of the Woods” coming out at midnight, the Justin Timberlake fans were gettin the votes in! So does that mean he’s #1? Find out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/01/18

8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

7- NF “Let You Down”

6- Post Malone “Rockstar”

5- Justin Timberlake “Filthy”

4- Hailee Steinfeld “Let Me Go”

3- Halsey “Bad at Love”

2- Charlie Puth “How Long”

1- Eminem / Ed Sheeran “River”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live