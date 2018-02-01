MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 1: Justin Timberlake speaks to the media at the press conference for the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime show at the Hilton Minneapolis on February 1, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Oooooh with “Man of the Woods” coming out at midnight, the Justin Timberlake fans were gettin the votes in! So does that mean he’s #1? Find out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/01/18

8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

7- NF “Let You Down”

6- Post Malone “Rockstar”

5- Justin Timberlake “Filthy”

4- Hailee Steinfeld “Let Me Go”

3- Halsey “Bad at Love”

2- Charlie Puth “How Long”

1- Eminem / Ed Sheeran “River”