4/16/2017 - File photo dated 26/6/12 of the Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, as Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all "getting on a bit". (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It’s the first photo of all 5 Spice Girls in 6-years.

Seriously, what face cream do they use? They haven’t aged one bit. In fact, their looking BETTER than ever!

And obviously, seeing Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham all in one room reignited the reunion tour rumors.

WIll they or won’t they?

There are a few signs pointing to “they will.”

Their former manager Simon Fuller was spotted hanging with the girls at Geri’s house.

Beckham, who posted the nostalgia-ridden photo, also wrote “exciting.”

What is she excited about? Putting on her little black dress for a tour that fans have been asking for since 1998?

Previously, it was reported that the girl group was working on a reunion tour for their 20th anniversary.

Plans fell apart when it was announced that Melanie C and Posh were not on-board.

There was also that time Mel B, Emma and Geri decided to start their own group called GEM.

A song titled “Song For Her” leaked online, fans were horrified and well, we never spoke of it again.

So thoughts: are the ladies getting back together?