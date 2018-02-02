Why should you wear a seat belt while driving?

Of the 950 traffic fatalities involving occupants with recorded seat belt and restraint usage to date in Illinois, 43 percent were unbelted or not restrained properly in the vehicle.

How do seat belts protect people in crashes?

-The webbing spreads forces over the strongest parts of the body;

-The retractor engages (locks) and slows you down to keep you from hitting other occupants or interior vehicle parts;

-They work in conjunction with the air bags and vehicle crumple zone to best protect you from the violent forces of a crash. B96 Cares!