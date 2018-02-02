Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are made to collaborate: They proved that on the infectious, joy-inducing remix of his 24K Magic track “Finesse.” They further proved it with the song’s spirited, endlessly watchable video. Then they rubbed our noses in it during a show-stealing live performance at the GRAMMYs.

Bruno and Cardi’s chemistry is impossible to ignore and their fans want more, more, more. So last night, Bruno (whose album swept the major categories at this year’s GRAMMYs) floated an idea: He and Cardi should hit the road together.

“What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time…..” he tweeted, before adding: “Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!”

Cardi responded to Bruno’s proposal: ““Mhhhhhhmmm🤔🤔🤔That sounds like a great idea @brunomars?”

As you may recall, Bruno already crisscrossed the United States promoting 24K Magic. That was before a massive GRAMMY tailwind and a chart-topping remix featuring rap’s brightest new star. Stay tuned, Cardi and Bruno may bring “Finesse” to a city near you this year… in living color.

See Bruno’s tweets here:

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time..... —

Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 02, 2018