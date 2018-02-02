26 February 2017 - Hollywood, California - Jimmy Kimmel. 89th Annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held at Hollywood & Highland Center. Photo Credit: AMPAS/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Jimmy Kimmel gets in a scary car accident on the Sunset Strip in California. Luckily the host has no injuries and nothing will be ruining his commitment to hosting the 90th Academy Awards (aka Oscars) on March 4th.