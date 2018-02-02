(150202) -- WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 2, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Potomac Phil is seen during the Groundhog Day celebration held at Dupont Circle in Washington D.C., capital of the United States, Feb. 2, 2015. Washington DC's Potomac Phil, a stuffed groundhog model, made an appearance on Monday's celebration. The most famous groundhog in US is Punxsutawney Phil, a real one which comes from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. According to the tradition, on Groundhog Day, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and returns to his hole, he has predicted six more weeks of winter-like weather. If Punxsutawney Phil does not see his shadow, he has predicted an "early spring." Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Monday, predicting that the US will face another six weeks of winter weather. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Poor little Punxsutawney Phil got a little fright this morning when he saw his shadow.

The people got a major fright when they realized what this actually meant for them: six more weeks of winter.

Thanks a lot, Phil.

Phil’s predictions seem more accurate than any weatherman’s and come just at the right time as the National Weather Service warns of bitterly cold conditions, marked by several periods of snow and subzero wind chills this weekend.

Once again, GREAT.

Snow could hit as early as tonight and carry through the weekend, with several inches of snow or more possible across the Chicago area.

If you don’t necessarily trust Phil with his predictions, keep in mind that the last day of winter is March 20th so we still have a ways to go!