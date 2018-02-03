CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 13: Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears watches as his teammates take on the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 13, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bills 10-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Congrats to Brian Urlacher! He’s going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame! Even though it’s not technically official, multiple sources are saying that he has the votes in his first year of eligibility. It will be made official later today.