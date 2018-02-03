Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs “Finesse” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Bruno Mars announced on Friday that Cardi B will be joining him for the last part of his North American 24K Magic tour!

Check out his announcement:

The Finale. 🍾🥂 #24kmagicworldtour A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Feb 2, 2018 at 2:56pm PST

Well sadly from the remaining dates there is no Chicago on it…but that just means we are road-trippin!

Tickets go on-sale February 16th (and obviously before then solid dates and locations for the cities listed will be announced.

After seeing their Grammy performance – how could you not want to go!?