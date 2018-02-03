By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under:02/16/18, 2018, 24k magic world tour, Bruno Mars, Cardi B., Finesse, Instagram, North American tour, special guest, ticket info, tickets, tickets go on-sale, Tour
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs “Finesse” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Bruno Mars announced on Friday that Cardi B will be joining him for the last part of his North American 24K Magic tour!

Check out his announcement:

The Finale. 🍾🥂 #24kmagicworldtour

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Well sadly from the remaining dates there is no Chicago on it…but that just means we are road-trippin!

Tickets go on-sale February 16th (and obviously before then solid dates and locations for the cities listed will be announced.

After seeing their Grammy performance – how could you not want to go!?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live