11/9/2017 - Janet Jackson attends the OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The 2004 Superbowl – I couldn’t tell you who played…but I could tell you what I saw…waaay more of Janet Jackson than I expected! (YouTube it – but not at work! LOL)

Sure we got the term “wardrobe malfunction” out of it, but with Justin Timberlake performing at halftime this year, lots have speculated that Janet will join him (like he joined her the year she headlined) to “make-up” for the ultra titillating performance.

Well if you put money on it, see if you can take it back!

Janet JUST took to Twitter to clear up the rumors:

Well there you have it.

I mean I LOVE Janet – but how could she really “make-up” for it you know? Her performance was amazing! It was just those last seconds. She apologized and that should’ve ended it.

Now with that being said, I still have my fingers crossed for an NSYNC reunion!