Get well Gaga. We are sad to hear you are suffering in physical pain. Mother Monster had to cancel the rest of her “Joanne World Tour” due to severe pain from the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia.
We hope she finds a way to manage her pain in everyday life and enough to tour someday again. Your fans miss you but we understand.
