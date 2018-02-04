Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner court side at the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Not only did Kylie Jenner confirm her pregnancy, she announced that she’s already given birth.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted an emotional Instagram note to her fans explaining her absence from social media, the secrecy surrounding the alleged pregnancy and the fact that she WELCOMED a baby girl on February 1st.

The newborn is Kylie and rapper Travis Scott’s first child.

According to E News, they have not decided on a name yet.

So there ya have it folks — Kylie is officially a momma!

I wonder when the first image of her baby girl will be released!

