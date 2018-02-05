Kevin Hart is from Philly and is a lifelong Eagles fan. So, when they won their first championship since 1960, Kevin Hart was already well into celebration mode.
First, there was Kevin getting shut down trying to follow the Lombardi trophy on stage by a large security man!
Then, there was the F bomb on the NFL Network!
Today, he he talked about it on his IG.
Ya know what? Good for Kevin Hart. He was drunk celebrating his team winning the title. If the Bears ever win again, I probably won’t be able to say or even remember my own name. Remember what it was like when the Cubs won in 2016 or the Hawks in 2010, 2013 or 2015? Yeah, neither do I. It was all very vague, I just knew I was very happy. Be you, Kevin. Congratulations and you be you. Meanwhile, in Philly, grown dudes were flipping cars and falling off light poles.