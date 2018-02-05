Kevin Hart is from Philly and is a lifelong Eagles fan. So, when they won their first championship since 1960, Kevin Hart was already well into celebration mode.

First, there was Kevin getting shut down trying to follow the Lombardi trophy on stage by a large security man!

Security just stuffed Kevin Hart in a locker pic.twitter.com/br7vmw3dBt — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 5, 2018

Then, there was the F bomb on the NFL Network!

Kevin Hart made it onto the NFLN set, declared that he was drunk, then dropped an f-bomb pic.twitter.com/Wpt4H01mqM — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 5, 2018

Today, he he talked about it on his IG.

Here's Kevin Hart: -addressing how drunk he was after the Super Bowl

-forgetting which network he crashed (it was NFL Network)

-apologizing for cussing people out

-giving props to the security guard who stopped him from getting on stage (🎥: @KevinHart4real / IG) pic.twitter.com/SN9JbncaUz — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Ya know what? Good for Kevin Hart. He was drunk celebrating his team winning the title. If the Bears ever win again, I probably won’t be able to say or even remember my own name. Remember what it was like when the Cubs won in 2016 or the Hawks in 2010, 2013 or 2015? Yeah, neither do I. It was all very vague, I just knew I was very happy. Be you, Kevin. Congratulations and you be you. Meanwhile, in Philly, grown dudes were flipping cars and falling off light poles.