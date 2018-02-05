5/2/2017 - Kylie Jenner attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Apparently, there was a sports event happening during Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement!?! Who knew?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan overwhelmed fans with all things ‘baby’ this weekend as Kylie Jenner finally revealed that she’d given birth to a baby girl.

Her emotional pregnancy video also gave fans the first look at Chicago “Chi” West.

At around the 8:30 minute mark, Kim introduced Kylie to her baby niece.

All of Kim and Kanye’s kids, North and Reign, are super adorable so it’s no surprise that Chi made our hearts melt.

Props to the Kardashian-Jenner girls for not selling pics of their babies as many celebs often do.

The best part of this is that the kiddos will all grown up together. In addition to Kim and Kylie, Khloe’s first baby is due sometime in March!