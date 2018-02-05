Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist Pink sings the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t mess with P!NK, okay?

Even while suffering from the flu — it’s a bad flu season so please stay home if you are sick and wash your hands — P!NK attended the Super Bowl and belted out a rendition of the national anthem before the game.

If you didn’t know she was feeling under the weather, there’s NO WAY you would have been able to tell.

Her voice was on point, she looked flawless and her energy was radiating. That’s what I call a true star.

However, not everyone was impressed with her performance, which is fine because you know, we’re all entitled to our opinions.

What isn’t fine is bashing someone on Twitter because it’s easy to hide behind your computer.

Little did this user know, P!NK was coming for them without any mercy.

The user “Dirty Couch” tweeted: “Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb,” to which P!NK had the B.E.S.T comeback.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl — Dirty Coüch (@King_Sullivan) February 4, 2018

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” the singer wrote.

Quick, honest and to the point.

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Of course, the Twitter troll immediately deleted the tweet, protected her account, asked the FBI to place her in witness protection, etc.

The lesson here — artists DEFINITELY read your tweets and they’ll respond if you’re being out of line.