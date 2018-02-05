Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports

The Selfie Kid, who Justin Timberlake made famous last night, is making the TV rounds. Ryan is his name and he popped on GMA this morning to talk about how he ended up an overnight celebrity (literally). He also ended up front and center of a JT tweet after the halftime performance. Oh, and he is a part of a kazillion memes today too. Just toss #selfiekid into your Twitter and grab some popcorn.