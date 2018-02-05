By Nikki
Filed Under:dance music, football, New England Patriots, NFL, philadelphia eagles, Pop Culture, pop life, pop music, Prince, prince hologram, rewind live tv, Watch Justin Timberlake's 1/2 show performance & Jimmy Fallon visit after the Superbowl here!, WATCH: Justin Timberlake's Full Superbowl 1/2 Time Show Performance
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs during half time in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

I danced my face off in the living room to JT’s 1/2 time performance, rewound live TV and danced it all again. The late, great Price was the special guest and it was just awesome. Watch in full below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live