4 December 2015 - Los Angeles, California - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello. 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show held at The Staples Center. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The ‘Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are dating’ rumors are gaining steam.

It all started when pics of the pop stars seemingly holding hands hit the web, waking Shamila shippers — who were forced to retreat when Shawn and Hailey Baldwin began heating up — from their winter slumber.

The Blast posted pictures of the duo grabbing pizza with an unnamed chaperone right before the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammys gala.

Their hands are obstructed by a pizza holder so it’s hard to tell if they’re really holding hands or if Camila is just passing Shawn a slice.

SHAWN AND CAMILA! YESS pic.twitter.com/6PcyYYAfmZ — best of shawn (@bestshawns) January 28, 2018

Take a look HERE and decide for yourself.

Personally, we wouldn’t be opposed to this.

We know what you did this winter, Shamila.