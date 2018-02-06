Photo Credit: Spring Awakening

There may be snow on the ground, but our minds are already daydreaming about summer music festivals.

Spring Awakening is the first EDM party to kick-off summer in Chicago.

The annual festival returns to Addams/Medill Park from June 8 to 10.

As usual, they’ve secured only the best in the biz: Tiesto, Kaskade, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Big Gigantic, Afrojack and Porter Robinson were all released in the first phase of the lineup announcement.

Tickets for Spring Awakening are available now and the full lineup will be announced sometime next week.