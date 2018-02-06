Credit: Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is setting a romantic vibe with their Valentine’s Day menu.

The chain rolled out their seasonal selections, which include several heart-shaped donuts.

The Vanilla Truffle Donut is filled with vanilla-flavored buttercreme, frosted with vanilla icing and topped with semi-sweet chocolate curls.

The Brownie Batter Crumble Donuts is filled with rich chocolatey brownie batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and crumbled brownies.

The Cupid’s Choice Donuts comes with Bavarian Crème, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkled with a festive mix of pink and white sprinkles.

Select locations will also serve Lovestruck MUNCHKINS® or a Lovestruck Donut, topped with strawberry icing, a chocolate drizzle arrow and a Lovestruck MUNCHKINS® placed in the center.

Classic donuts will also get a sweet name upgrade including Pillow Talk (like Zayn’s single), Donut Be Jelly, and Chocolate Double Date.

For the coffee lovers, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a Buttery Toffee Nut, offering the taste of buttery toffee with toasty nut flavor, and Winter White Chocolate, combining creamy white chocolate and subtle vanilla flavors.

Enjoy them as hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.