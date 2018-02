Photo: Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran: newly engaged, Taylor Swift’s bestie, and MULTIPLE GRAMMY WINNER.

With so many credits to his name, Sheeran needed a venue to match his caliber.

Cue: Soldier Filed.

The singer just announced he’ll be performing at the outdoor stadium on October 4th!

The 24-stop “Divide” stadium tour kicks off in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. For more information, visit www.livenation.com or www.edsheeran.com.