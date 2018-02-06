Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

This one definitely takes the cake.

After revealing the birth of her first child on Super Bowl Sunday, Kylie Jenner finally announced her name!

Everyone, meet Stormi.

Yes, Stormi. Like storm with an “i.”

Kylie made the announcement on Instagram alongside a picture of the baby’s little fingers.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

You have to admit, Kylie and Travis Scott’s first child is looking pretty adorable.

Rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy began circulating back in September, however, she finally confirmed the pregnancy after she’d given birth on February 1.

It seems there’s something in the Kardashian water because Kylie wasn’t the only sister expecting a baby!

Just last month, sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child via surrogate. Kim and Kanye named the baby Chicago West.

Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant and due sometime in March.