Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during a half time show in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

By now you’ve heard all about the controversy surrounding Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show tribute to Prince.

While many fans applauded Timberlake’s tasteful tribute to the late Minnesota native, others were a bit more skeptical.

A few even called out Timberlake for disrespecting the singer’s wishes on living-deceased duets.

Prince previously expressed disdain for using technology to digitally coordinate a performance, even calling it “demonic.”

“Everything is as it is, and as it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing…it really is demonic. And I am not a demon,” he said in 1998.

Now, his sister, Tyka Nelson, is coming to Justin’s defense. She says she was pleasantly surprised by the show and thoroughly enjoyed Justin’s cover of “I Would Die 4 U.”

TMZ reports the Nelson family knew the singer would be performing one of Prince’s song but not that he would feature a projection from his Halftime Show in 2007.

Still, they aren’t upset by it.

Tyka says there’s no way to know if Prince would have approved or not and because of that, Justin was put in an impossible situation.

She also addressed the “beef” between the two artists, who JT apparently shades on “Give It To Me,” his collab with Timbaland.

“He said what he said and kept it moving,” she said, adding that Prince didn’t hold grudges.

If the family isn’t mad we shouldn’t be either.

The tribute didn’t overstep; Justin paid a quick tribute to a musician he really admired while performing in his hometown.

And he purposefully avoided a hologram as to not disrespect the icon’s wishes.