9/15/2015 - James Michael Tyler pictured in Central Perk at Comedy Central's FriendsFest, at The Boiler House in London's Brick Lane. FriendsFest is open to the public from 16-20th September. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Friends fanatics, if you’ve always dreamt of grabbing a cup of java from the same place as Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey, this is your dream come true.

According to The Blast, Warner Bros. Entertainment is getting trademarks for a ‘Central Perk’ coffee shop.

Not only do they way to use the name, they also want the exact logo from the TV show.

The trademark request also gives them permission to use the name on ““toys, board game and slot machines.”

Faux Central Park cafes have popped up on multiple occasions but they’ve never permanently.

Can you imagine if they started a Central Perk chain that rivaled Starbucks?

Game changer.

Add in an open music night and “Smelly Cat” might just find it’s second wind.