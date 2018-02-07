ID 87571955 © Depeche18mind | Dreamstime.com

While most brides dream of a white wedding, some celebs have ditched the traditional white dress and opted for something a little bolder.

Head-turning pinks and not-so-subtle blacks have made their debut at the altar.

And while not everyone is loving it — the rise of colored dresses is gradual accounting for only 4-5% of sales — it is increasing every year.

I’d say that’s thanks to some show-stopping celebrities who jumped on the bandwagon hoping to shock and impress with the unconventional look.

Here are some of the colored looks celebs served over the year.

Maybe they’ll offer some inspo if you’re not completely convinced that white dress is “your thing.

1.Jessica Biel

When Jessica Biel tied the knot to pop crooner Justin Timberlake, she wore a frothy pink confection by Giambattista Valli. Not everyone was keen on the look and Biel opened up about her choice to Huffington Post admitting that she’s “never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses,” but wanted something “very romantic and feminine.” Nailed it!

2. Shenae Grimes

The 90210 alum married British model and musician Josh Beech in England and rocked a striking black dress from Vera Wang’s fall 2012 collection. Given her edgy lifestyle, we think the dress gave her just the right mix of elegance and spunk.

Four years into forever. ❤ A post shared by Shenae Grimes-Beech (@shenaegrimesbeech) on May 10, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

3. Sarah Jessica Parker

Fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker knew her dress had to be buzzworthy so she wore a wore a black Morgane Le Fay dress. However, in an interview from 2016, she said she regretted her choice! “I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging,” she told Andy Cohen.

If she had to do it all again, Parker said she would “white it up.” “I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress like I should have worn that day,” she revealed.

That’s the thing about non-traditional dresses — you have to be 100% certain that this look is for you. As for regrets, I think after about 5-10 years, we all find things we could have done differently. As long as you feel like the prettiest woman in the room on your special day, that’s all that matters!

4. Kaley Cuoco

In 2014, Big Bang Theory actress wore a custom, petal-pink strapless tulle ball gown by Vera Wang. It was definitely a “different” look than we’d seen, with the color being much brighter than Biel’s pink dress. Unfortunately, Cuoco and Sweeting divorced less than two years later.

5. Gwen Stefani

When Gwen Stefani married Gavin Rossdale, she looked like a punk princess. The singer, who used to rock pink hair, wore a custom-made pink and white gown by John Galliano. It started off lighter at the top and developed into a flamingo pink at the bottom. Stefani had the ombre look before it was even popular. Much like Cuoco, Stefani’s marriage did not last. After she found out Gavin was cheating with the nanny, Gwen divorced in 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

6. Avril Lavigne

For her second wedding, punk rock princess Avril Lavigne donned a black Monique Lhuillier gown with a tulle skirt, which matched hubby Chad Kroegers simple black suit and black tie. She even finished the look with her signature black eyeliner.