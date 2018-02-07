Aaron Rodgers walking on the red carpet the NFL Honors held at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Aaron Rodgers has found a new girl! NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was spotted with Rodgers in Arizona for a night out with friends a few weeks ago, now the couple are making things public by attending an event together!

How does Olivia Munn feel?