4/16/2017 - File photo dated 26/6/12 of the Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, as Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all "getting on a bit". (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This is sure to Spice Up Your Life!

According to TMZ, the Spice Girls are going on a reunion tour!

Speculation first began when Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C hung out with their former manager Simon Fuller.

The ladies posted a nonchalant picture of the meeting, which sent longtime fans into a frenzy.

Apparently, fans were right to freak out because the meeting was for “rough planning” for their WORLD TOUR.

While NO DATES have been announced just yet, the tour is set to kickoff in the summer.

Sources say the ladies will first tour England before popping over to the U.S.

At this time, a Vegas residency is not in the works and neither is a new album.

And yes, this time, all five ladies are on board… even Posh!