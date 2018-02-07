By Tyler

The White Sox just can’t get any respect.  They’ve won a title since both the Bears and the Bulls.  But, somehow, they conveniently get forgotten when people on a national level talk about Chicago sports.  The latest to do it, Wheel Of Freaking Fortune.

Look, I’m a Cubs fan.  So, I really don’t care one way or the other… but I do occasionally feel bad for my Sox fan friends.  I think I have two of them.  They easily get angry about this kind of stuff.  Anyway, this was a puzzle last night:

 

 

Credit to the Sox social media team though for this perfect response:

 

