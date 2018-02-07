The White Sox just can’t get any respect. They’ve won a title since both the Bears and the Bulls. But, somehow, they conveniently get forgotten when people on a national level talk about Chicago sports. The latest to do it, Wheel Of Freaking Fortune.

Look, I’m a Cubs fan. So, I really don’t care one way or the other… but I do occasionally feel bad for my Sox fan friends. I think I have two of them. They easily get angry about this kind of stuff. Anyway, this was a puzzle last night:

@barstoolWSD now even wheel of fortune is disrespecting the Sox. pic.twitter.com/gXkMDD2WaR — Zach (@Zachary_Canny) February 7, 2018

Credit to the Sox social media team though for this perfect response: