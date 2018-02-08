By donating to a food drive you are helping the Greater Chicago Food Depository meet its mission of providing food to hungry people while striving to end hunger in the community.

In Cook County, 678,000 men, women and children rely on food provided by the Food Depository.

Last year, with the help of generous donors like you, the Food Depository distributed more than 66 million pounds of food through our network of 650 agencies.

That is the equivalent of more than 135,000 meals per day, 365 days a year. B96 Cares!