Filed Under:Calvin Harris, PartyNextDoor
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Calvin Harris is back, and he’s got PartyNextDoor as his plus-one.

Harris and the Canadian R&b crooner unite on “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” a percolating club track that combines Caribbean-by-way-of-Toronto island vibes with classic U.K. dubstep aesthetics.

Listen to “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” which does contain explicit lyrics, and hear Calvin Harris’ new sound over at Radio.com.

